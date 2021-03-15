NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: LA Lakers vs Golden State Warriors live stream options - March 15th

The LA Lakers will lock horns with fellow Western Conference heavyweights, the Golden State Warriors, at the Chase Center tonight. The LA Lakers are third in the Western Conference standings with a 25-13 record. Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are chasing a playoff berth with a 20-19 record.

The LA Lakers have been stellar on the defensive end, conceding just 106 points per game to opposition teams. On the other hand, the Golden State Warriors have been more reliant on their offense, and more importantly, Stephen Curry.

This game will feature an enthralling match-up between two future hall-of-Famers in Stephen Curry and LeBron James. It will be intriguing to see which stalwart comes out on top in tonight's showdown.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the LA Lakers - Golden State Warriors game?

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers

In the past, social media site Reddit was used to watch high definition NBA games for free. But that avenue is now closed, as the subreddit r/NBAstreams has been banned for streaming live NBA games.

Thankfully, there are various other options through which fans can enjoy live action from the LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game. Let's have a look at a few of them:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

This game can be watched with an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The match will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

Basketball is a game of angles and inches.



In this installment of One Play, One Story, @LakerFilmRoom takes a closer look at how LeBron beat the Strong Side Zone and found Kuz for the open corner 3. pic.twitter.com/6SPqhlx2Y3 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 15, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The LA Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors matchup will also be available on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

GAME DAY pic.twitter.com/2jZHrTHoYk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 15, 2021

NBA on TNT

The match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. The live stream can be accessed by having an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

