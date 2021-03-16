NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers live streaming options - March 16th 2021

Reigning champions LA Lakers will host Western Conference minnows Minnesota Timberwolves at the Staples Center on Tuesday. The LA Lakers are third in the west with a 26-13 record, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are stuck at the bottom of the standings after a dismal 9-30 start.

However, the Minnesota Timberwolves will fancy their chances of an upset, as they are coming off a surprise win against the Portland Trail Blazers in their last outing. Nevertheless, the LA Lakers are the firm favorites, as they beat the Golden State Warriors 128-97 in their last outing.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the Minnesota Timberwolves - LA Lakers game?

Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers

Subreddit r/NBAstreams used to be a popular way for fans to watch live NBA games. But that is no longer possible, as Reddit was banned last December.

Nevertheless, there are other options to watch live action from this game. Let's have a look at a few of them.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

Win as a team. @MONSTATREZZ: 27 pts (10/14 FG), 3 stl@KingJames: 22 pts, 11 ast, 10 reb@Thortontucker: 18 pts, 10 ast@kylekuzma: 17 ptshttps://t.co/iMPOmBSibg — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 16, 2021

Advertisement

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Lakers matchup can also be watched on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also have tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow's game vs. LA Lakers:



DOUBTFUL

Culver - Left Great Toe Strain



OUT

Beasley - League Suspension

McLaughlin - Health & Safety Protocols

Russell - Left Knee Surgery — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) March 15, 2021

NBA on TNT

The match can be watched via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app too. To access TNT live, an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or AT&T TV NOW is needed.

Also Read: 3 needs LA Lakers must address ahead of NBA trade deadline.