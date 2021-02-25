NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks live stream options - February 25th

NBA 2020-21 season action continues tonight as the Milwaukee Bucks welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are 3rd in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-13 record, while the Pelicans occupy the 11th spot in the West with a 14-17 record.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the New Orleans Pelicans - Milwaukee Bucks game?

Zion Williamson has been in imposing form for the New Orleans Pelicans

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to catch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks game on Reddit. But here are some high-quality alternatives that basketball fans can use to watch this game live.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Can the New Orleans Pelicans - Milwaukee Bucks game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Khris Middleton continues to contribute for the Milwaukee Bucks

Popular social media site Reddit used to be a dependable option for NBA fans to watch games on. However, streaming of basketball games on Reddit was declared illegal last year, which means fans won't be able to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks match on the subreddit r/NBAstreams.

