NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers live stream options - March 16th

NBA action continues tonight as Eastern Conference table-toppers Philadelphia 76ers take on playoff hopefuls, the New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center tonight. While the 76ers have a 27-12 record, the Knicks are seventh in the East with a 20-20 record.

The Philadelphia 76ers are on a five-game winning streak, while the New York Knicks are coming off a loss against championship contenders Brooklyn Nets. The Philadelphia 76ers will be missing MVP candidate Joel Embiid for tonight's showdown, with Tony Bradley expected to replace him in the starting lineup.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the New York Knicks - Philadelphia 76ers game?

Until last year, NBA fans had access to r/NBAstreams, a subreddit that allowed viewers to live-stream games in high definition. It was a viable option until December 2020, but streaming NBA games live on Reddit has been rendered illegal since then.

However, there are various options the fans can utilize to watch the New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

This game can be watched with an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The match will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

16 PTS / 5 REB / 2 BLK



.@DGreen_14 came out shooting from the jump.



📹⤵️ pic.twitter.com/sV58LI8mpT — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 15, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup will also be available on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

Kept fighting.



The work continues tomorrow in Philly. pic.twitter.com/UnQoicijxK — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) March 16, 2021

NBA on TNT

The match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. The live stream can be accessed by having an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

