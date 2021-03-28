NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers live streaming options - March 28th

The LA Lakers will lock horns with the Orlando Magic at Staples Center tonight in a game that is expected to be a one-sided affair despite the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers are 4th in the West with a 29-17 record, while the Magic are second-last in the Eastern Conference with a 15-30 record.

The Orlando Magic grabbed the headlines on NBA trade deadline day as they made the decision to part ways with Evan Fournier, Aaron Gordon and All-Star Center Nikola Vucevic.

The Orlando Magic are going through a poor spell of form having lost three of their last five games. The LA Lakers are going through a similar slump, although they rallied to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86 on Friday.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the Orlando Magic - LA Lakers game?

Subreddit r/NBAstreams used to be a popular way for fans to watch live NBA games. But that is no longer possible, as the subreddit was banned last December.

Nevertheless, there are other options to watch live action from the Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers match. Let's have a look at a few of them.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN Live

The Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers matchup can also be watched on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app.

ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

NBA on TNT

The match can be watched via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. To access TNT live, an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW is needed.

