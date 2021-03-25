NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers live streaming options - March 25th

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the LA Lakers tonight at the Staples Center, in a game between two of the NBA's elite sides. The Sixers are perched on the top of the Eastern Conference thanks to a 31-13 record, while the LA Lakers are chasing the top position in the West with a 28-16 record.

Both teams will be missing some key players due to injuries, as the LA Lakers' LeBron James and Anthony Davis are sidelined for this crucial clash. Joel Embiid will sit out as well, leaving fans waiting for a superstar big man matchup with Davis.

The Philadelphia 76ers have injury concerns in the guard department as well, with Seth Curry ruled out and Danny Green questionable.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live stream the Philadelphia 76ers - LA Lakers game?

Dennis Schroder of the LA Lakers in NBA action against the New Orleans Pelicans

The subreddit r/NBAstreams was a popular and reliable option for fans to watch NBA games until last year. Following the ban on illegal streaming of sports, fans can no longer catch NBA matches on Reddit, which leaves no free and legal way of live-streaming games from the world's most popular basketball league.

Fortunately, there are other ways of watching the Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers game.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

This game can be watched with an NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The match will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

Back to LA. pic.twitter.com/3Doz5ZhjWn — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 24, 2021

NBA on ESPN LIVE

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers matchup will also be available on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV.

NBA on TNT

The match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

