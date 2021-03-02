NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers live streaming options - March 2nd

The LA Lakers will take on the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center tonight. Both teams have had a strong season so far, with the Lakers seated in second spot in the Western Conference standings thanks to a 24-11 record. The Suns are in 4th with a 22-11 record.

The Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers game is expected to be a cracking encounter, with a clash between 2 veteran stars Chris Paul and LeBron James, expected to be the highlight of match. Fans can tune in to watch this enthralling matchup through the mediums listed below:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW

Can the Phoenix Suns - LA Lakers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Until last year, fans could rely on Reddit to watch NBA games for free in high quality. The subreddit r/NBAstreams had various options for viewers to choose from, but since the turn of the year, this method has been rendered illegal.

Hence, fans won't be able to watch the Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers game live on Reddit.

