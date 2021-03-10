NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: Washington Wizards vs Memphis Grizzlies live stream options - March 10th

With the NBA All-Star break coming to a conclusion, regular league action will resume tonight with the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Washington Wizards at the FedEx Forum.

The Grizzlies are 10th in the West with a 16-16 record, while the Wizards are sitting on the 12th spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-20 record.

NBA Reddit Stream Alternatives: How to live-stream the Washington Wizards - Memphis Grizzlies game?

Los Angeles Clippers v Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies encounter will feature an enticing matchup of two explosive guards - Russell Westbrook and Ja Morant. Fans will be able to live-stream the game through the options listed below -

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

🎤 Hear from Coach Brooks and Robin Lopez after practice tonight in Memphis.#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) March 10, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder open to moving veteran trio before the deadline for draft picks

Advertisement

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option that fans can utilize.

NBA on TNT

The match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Can the Washington Wizards - Memphis Grizzlies game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Advertisement

Memphis Grizzlies v Washington Wizards

In the past, social media site Reddit has been utilized by fans to watch high definition NBA games for free. But since the subreddit r/NBAstreams got banned for streaming live matches, there is no way to catch NBA action through free and legitimate means.

Nevertheless, the game between the Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies can be viewed through the various options mentioned in this article.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks lining up a move for out of favor Kevin Love