NBA Reddit Stream: Atlanta Hawks vs Boston Celtics live-stream for February 19th

The Boston Celtics will welcome the Atlanta Hawks to TD Garden tonight, with an objective to get back to winning ways. This is a repeat of Wednesday's fixture, where the Hawks inflicted a 114-122 loss on the 17-time NBA champions.

Social media site Reddit used to be a viable option for fans to watch basketball fixtures online. But since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, the followers of one of the most popular basketball leagues in the world haven't been able to find legal streaming options that are free to use.

Can the Atlanta Hawks - Boston Celtics game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

The Boston Celtics have been going through a terrible slump lately, losing two out of their last seven games. The Hawks are going through a similar phase, with a win in their last game being an exception. Both teams' situations make it a must-win game for them, and fans are set to be treated to an enthralling affair.

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to live-stream the game on Reddit due to the ban, but there are other ways to catch this fixture.

How to live-stream the Atlanta Hawks - Boston Celtics game?

Below, you can find several high-quality options to view the Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics clash.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

