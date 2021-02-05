NBA Reddit Stream: Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers live-stream for February 5th

The Boston Celtics will take on fellow NBA Championship contenders LA Clippers at the Staples Center tonight. Both the teams have star studded lineups, and fans will be treated to a matchup of superstar forwards Jayson Tatum and Kawhi Leonard.

Fans had a reliable option in Reddit to catch blockbuster encounters like this matchup, but following the popular subreddit r/NBAstreams getting banned, the followers of the most popular basketball league in the world have found it difficult to watch NBA games for free.

Can the Boston Celtics-LA Clippers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Boston Celtics v Sacramento Kings

Before it got banned, fans could access the Reddit website and stream their favorite games on high quality. There were multiple servers which allowed the live streaming of NBA matches, but now there are no free and legal ways of doing so.

However, there are a few other options that will enable NBA fans to watch this high profile encounter between LA Clippers and Boston Celtics.

How to live stream the Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers game?

Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets

The LA Clippers have looked quite confident on the court this season, which is reflected in their superb 17-6 record. On the other hand, the Boston Celtics have struggled recently after starting the season on a strong note. Both the teams will treat this as a must win game, and here are some ways the fans can make use of to catch this high profile matchup.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. The NBA League Pass will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year and is also available as a bundle.

NBA ON ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers game on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA ON TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Boston Celtics vs LA Clippers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

