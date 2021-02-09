NBA Reddit Stream: Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz live-stream for February 9th

The Boston Celtics will take on the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena tonight in what is expected to be a high-scoring 2020-21 NBA season encounter. Basketball fans will be excited to watch the clash between these two sides, who are expected to make noise in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Popular social media platform Reddit used to be a convenient option that allowed followers of the sport to live stream games at high quality. However, thanks to the recently-enforced ban on illegal streaming, fans no longer have the option to view NBA matches for free.

Can the Boston Celtics - Utah Jazz game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz in action against the Indiana Pacers

Before the ban was laid down, subreddit r/NBAstreams used to offer various servers for the fans to catch their favorite games. But now, there is no way to stream games for free without breaking the law in the process.

Fortunately, there are numerous other simple and affordable ways that fans can use to watch this exciting fixture.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow C’s Utah:



Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) - QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) - OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2021

How to live-stream the Boston Celtics - Utah Jazz game?

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics have been poor lately, and their sub-par performances are reflected in their 12-10 record. They lost their most recent game against the Phoenix Suns, and have managed to win only 2 of their last 6 encounters. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz are sitting at the top of the Western Conference with a league-best 19-5 record.

Head coach Brad Stevens will be looking for a strong response from his men against a strong Utah Jazz side. Here are the easiest ways for fans to watch this game.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

