NBA Reddit Stream: Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers live-stream for February 18th

The LA Lakers will welcome the Brooklyn Nets to Staples Center tonight in an exciting 2020-21 NBA season game between two title contenders. The Lakers are second in the Western Conference with a 22-7 record, while the 18-12 Nets are second in the East, behind the Philadelphia 76ers.

In the past, NBA streams on Reddit were a convenient, although illegal, option for fans to watch exciting basketball matches. However, since the r/NBAstreams subreddit was permanently taken down late last year, it has become difficult for basketball fans to catch games for free.

However, there are a few other websites and apps that can help NBA fans catch live action from the Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers game.

How to live-stream the Brooklyn Nets - LA Lakers

game?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers brings the ball up against the Denver Nuggets

The Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers game will see MVP candidate LeBron James take on superstar guards Kyrie Irving and James Harden. Unfortunately, Kevin Durant won't be able to feature for Steve Nash's side, while the Lakers' Anthony Davis is also set to miss the game following his recent Achilles scare. Despite the absence of a couple of high-profile names, there won't be a shortage of star power on display.

There are several convenient and easy-to-use options available for fans to view for the Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers clash.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Brooklyn Nets vs. LA Lakers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

