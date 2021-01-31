NBA Reddit Stream: Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards live-stream for January 31st

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Washington Wizards at the Capital One Arena tonight, with the former looking to register another win and move up a few spots in the Eastern Conference.

Reddit was a viable option for the NBA fans to watch enthralling encounters like this one. However, since the recent ban was imposed on the popular subreddit r/NBAstreams, fans of the world's most popular basketball league have struggled to catch games for free.

Can the Brooklyn Nets - Washington Wizards game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

In the past, fans could depend on Reddit as a reliable option to watch matches. Ever since that particular option was banned, there are no free and legal ways to catch the NBA games.

However, there are a few other websites and apps that can help NBA fans catch live action from the Brooklyn Nets - Washington Wizards game.

How to live stream the Brooklyn Nets - Washington Wizards game?

The Brooklyn Nets have been one of the most prolific teams since adding James Harden to the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They will be looking to dismantle a weak Washington Wizards outfit, who have a poor 3-12 record.

Fans will be eager to catch this high-profile encounter, and these are some other ways they can watch this game.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA ON ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live” section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

▪️ Nets: 13-8, 2nd in East

▪️ Beal: 1st in NBA at 34.7 PPG

▪️ Nets seek 5th straight win@BrooklynNets vs. @WashWizards TONIGHT at 7:00 PM ET on @NBATV! pic.twitter.com/X8AYEfFvt0 — NBA (@NBA) January 31, 2021

NBA ON TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Brooklyn Nets - Washington Wizards game will airs on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

