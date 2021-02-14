NBA Reddit Stream: Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers live-stream for February 14th

The Denver Nuggets will welcome the LA Lakers to the Ball Arena tonight, with the intention of making it three wins from three games. The Nuggets have a 14-11 record, which is good for the 7th spot in the NBA Western Conference, while the Lakers are in 2nd place, thanks to a terrific 21-6 record.

Social media site Reddit used to be a viable option for fans to watch basketball fixtures online. But since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, followers of one of the most popular basketball leagues in the world haven't been able to find legal streaming options that are free to use.

Can the Denver Nuggets - LA Lakers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder

The LA Lakers are on a formidable 7-game winning run, which has seen them obliterate opposition defenses with ease. Their talisman LeBron James has played a key role in these victories, and is one of the favorites to win the NBA MVP award. He will be facing off against another MVP candidate, Nikola Jokic, tonight and it will be intriguing to see which superstar comes out on top.

Unfortunately, the fans won't be able to live-stream the game on Reddit due to the ban, but there are other ways to catch this fixture.

Swept the five-game homestand. Now let's hit the road. #LakeShowLiftoff pic.twitter.com/3guKMzyfhC — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 stars expected to dominate headlines in February

How to live-stream the Denver Nuggets - LA Lakers

game?

Advertisement

LeBron James has been in stunning form for the LA Lakers

Below, you can find several high-quality options to view the Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers clash.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Advertisement

NBA on ABC

The Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

Also Read: Making an argument for and against the LA Lakers trading Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA trade deadline