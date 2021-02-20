NBA Reddit Stream: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets live-stream for February 20th

The Golden State Warriors will travel East to take on the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center tonight. The Warriors have a 16-14 record which has them seated at the 8th spot in the West, while the Hornets are similarly placed in the NBA Eastern Conference with a 13-15 record.

Can the Golden State Warriors - Charlotte Hornets game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

The Golden State Warriors enjoyed a blowout win over the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this month

In the past, NBA streams on Reddit were a convenient, although illegal, option for fans to watch exciting basketball matches. However, since the r/NBAstreams subreddit was permanently taken down late last year, it has become difficult for basketball fans to catch games for free.

Fortunately, there are a few other websites and apps that can help NBA fans catch live action from the Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game.

Back at it tomorrow night in Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/82V7PDtzly — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 20, 2021

How to live-stream the Golden State Warriors - Charlotte Hornets game?

LaMelo Ball has impressed for the Charlotte Hornets this season

The Golden State Warriors vs Charlotte Hornets game will see a clash between veteran superstar Stephen Curry and rookie guard LaMelo Ball. Curry has been in MVP level form, averaging 30 points per game on an incredible 42.3% from 3-point range. Ball has been influential for the Hornets as well, tallying 14.6 points, 6.1 assists and 6.2 rebounds per match.

There are several convenient and easy-to-use options available for fans to view for the Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets clash.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

Taking on the Golden State @Warriors in our return to the court! Read up on tonight's matchup in @sam_perley's preview 📝 https://t.co/xVBCq8Eg7Q | @HusqvarnaUSA pic.twitter.com/mtpzQTfoyJ — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) February 20, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

