NBA Reddit Stream: Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs live-stream for February 9th

The Golden State Warriors will be back at the AT&T Center tonight to take on the San Antonio Spurs. The two Western Conference teams are looking to take another step towards securing qualification for the 2021 NBA Playoffs. This will be the second game between the Spurs and the Warriors in two days, after San Antonio defeated Steph Curry and the Warriors 105-100 yesterday.

In the past, NBA streams on Reddit were a convenient, although illegal, option for fans to watch exciting basketball matches. However, since the r/NBAstreams subreddit was permanently taken down late last year, it has become difficult for basketball fans to catch games for free.

Can the Golden State Warriors - San Antonio Spurs game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Kent Bazemore of the Golden State Warriors against Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Popular subreddit r/NBAstreams was banned in December last year, leaving fans devoid of a consistent streaming option. As a result, there are no free and legal options on the social media platform anymore.

However, there are a few other websites and apps that can help NBA fans catch live action from the Golden State Warriors - San Antonio Spurs game.

"I always want to be pushed to be great." 💯@DejounteMurray x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Tp5DyhCeVf — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 9, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors willing to part ways with fan favorite Kyle Lowry

How to live-stream the Golden State Warriors - San Antonio Spurs game?

Boston Celtics v San Antonio Spurs

Advertisement

The Golden State Warriors have faltered in recent weeks after a good start to the season. They have lost their last two games, the latest defeat coming against the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors will be eyeing revenge while the Spurs could build on their 3-game winning streak.

Fans will be in for a treat when the two sides take to the court at the AT&T Center tonight, and they can tune in to watch this fixture with the help of the following options.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

Battled it out against a tough team. Another try at ’em tomorrow.https://t.co/2B55MndtSz — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2021

Advertisement

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 stars expected to dominate headlines in February