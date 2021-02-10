NBA Reddit Stream: Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets live-stream for February 10th

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center tonight in a game between two Eastern Conference heavyweights. The Nets are 3rd in the East with a 14-12 record, while the Pacers are two spots below them in 5th. The Brooklyn Nets are among the favorites to win the NBA Championship and will be looking to bounce back from a recent dip in form.

In the past, NBA streams on Reddit were a convenient, although illegal, option for fans to watch exciting basketball matches. However, since the r/NBAstreams subreddit was permanently taken down late last year, it has become difficult for basketball fans to catch games for free.

Can the Indiana Pacers - Brooklyn Nets game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Utah Jazz v Indiana Pacers

Popular subreddit r/NBAstreams was banned in December last year, leaving fans devoid of a consistent streaming option. As a result, there are no free and legal options on the social media platform anymore.

However, there are a few other websites and apps that can help NBA fans catch live action from the Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets game.

How to live-stream the Indiana Pacers - Brooklyn Nets game?

Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers have faced defeat in their last matches, making it a must-win encounter for them. The Nets have been especially underwhelming, as it is surprising that they are not leading the pack in the East despite having the likes of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden on their roster.

Fans can expect a blockbuster game when the 2 sides lock horns tonight at the Barclays Center, and they can tune in to watch this fixture with the help of the following options:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

