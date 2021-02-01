NBA Reddit Stream: LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks live-stream for February 1st

The LA Lakers will continue their road trip and head to State Farm Arena to face the Atlanta Hawks. This 2020-21 NBA matchup promises to be a high scoring affair, considering both the teams' offensive prowess.

Social media site Reddit used to be a viable option for basketball-crazy fans to watch enticing encounters like these. But since the r/NBAstreams subreddit has been made defunct, it has been difficult to follow games. However, there are several other options still available, which will be explored in this article.

Can the LA Lakers - Atlanta Hawks game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Since the ban on popular subreddit NBA streams came into effect, followers of the most popular basketball league in the world have found it difficult to find free and legal ways to stream games.

Thankfully, a few other websites and apps can help NBA fans catch the live action from the LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks game.

How to live stream the LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks game?

Following back to back losses against the 76ers and Pistons, the LA Lakers rallied to win their last game against fierce rivals Boston Celtics. The 17-time NBA champions have faced a mixed bag of results during this road trip, and they would like to end it on a winning note.

Fans will be eager to catch this enthralling clash, and these are some options they can look up to watch this game.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. The NBA League Pass will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year and is also available as a bundle.

NBA ON ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live” section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA ON TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The LA Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

