NBA Reddit Stream: LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics live-stream for January 30th

The LA Lakers will lock horns with the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden tonight, in what is expected to be an enthralling 2020-21 NBA season contest.

In the past, NBA streams on Reddit was a viable option for the fans to watch exciting encounters like this one. However, since the recent ban, it has become difficult for basketball fans to catch games for free.

Can the LA Lakers - Boston Celtics game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

The subreddit r/NBAstreams was made unavailable some time ago, which led to fans losing out on a consistent streaming option. Hence, there are no free and legal options on the social media platform anymore.

However, there are a few other websites and apps that can help NBA fans catch live action from the LA Lakers - Boston Celtics game.

How to live-stream the LA Lakers - Boston Celtics game

Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics

For NBA fans it doesn't get much better than the LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics on a Saturday night. These are two of the best franchises in league history, and this year one may see one of the two giants earn their 18th championship and break the tie-breaker. Here are some options that can allow fans to watch this tantalizing fixture live.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Advertisement

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

AD’s dominant hometown performance in the Windy City is our #ULTRAMoment. @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/6hfPTmzIXK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 29, 2021

NBA ON ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the LA Lakers vs Boston Celtics matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live” section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

We’re looking forward to a primetime matchup tomorrow night with LeBron James and the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/h9ovzCdOTi — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 30, 2021

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Brooklyn Nets could add Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love and go for Javale McGee

NBA ON TNT

Advertisement

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The LA Lakers-Boston Celtics game will airs on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

Also Read: 1 player the Dallas Mavericks could acquire before the NBA trade deadline to make a title push