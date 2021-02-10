NBA Reddit Stream: OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers  live-stream for February 10th

The LA Lakers will welcome the OKC Thunder to Staples Center for the second time in three days. A win here for the Lakers would tie them with the Utah Jazz for the #1 spot in the NBA Western Conference. The Lakers prevailed in overtime in the earlier meeting between these two sides, winning the game by a scoreline of 112-119.

Social media site Reddit used to be a viable option for fans to watch basketball fixtures online. But since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, followers of the most popular basketball league in the world haven't been able to find legal streaming options that are free to use.

Can the OKC Thunder - LA Lakers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers lays it in against the OKC Thunder

The LA Lakers are on a 5-game winning streak but have been stretched to the limit, winning their last two games in overtime.

Head coach Frank Vogel will be hoping his men are able to register a more comfortable victory against the OKC Thunder this time around. Avoiding a repeat of overtime would allow the Lakers to load manage key players such LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Unfortunately, the fans won't be able to live-stream the game on Reddit due to the ban, but there are other ways they will be able to catch this fixture.

Black role models who will always inspire us. #BHM

How to live-stream the OKC Thunder - LA Lakers game?

Montrezl Harrell drives to the rim for the LA Lakers

Fortunately, there are several high-quality options available for fans to view the OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers clash.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

In case you couldn't stay awake late last night...



🎞️ | Game Highlights

YouTube |

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

