NBA Reddit Stream: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors live-stream for February 21st

The Toronto Raptors will welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to Amalie Arena tonight and will be looking to continue their 3-game winning streak. The Raptors have a 15-15 record and have jumped to the 6th spot in the NBA Eastern Conference. The Sixers, on the other hand, lead the pack with a 20-10 record.

Social media site Reddit used to be a viable option for fans to watch basketball fixtures online. But since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, followers of the world's most popular basketball league haven't been able to find legal streaming options that are free to use.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers - Toronto Raptors game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Joel Embiid is enjoying an MVP caliber season for the Philadelphia 76ers

After going through a tough period that saw them lose 3 games in a row, the Philadelphia 76ers bounced back with wins over the Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls. The Sixers will have the 2019 postseason loss they endured at the hands of the Toronto Raptors on their mind and Joel Embiid and co. will be plotting revenge.

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to live-stream the game on Reddit due to the ban, but there are other ways to catch this fixture.

How to live-stream the Philadelphia 76ers - Toronto Raptors game?

Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors in action against the Boston Celtics

Below, you can find several high-quality options to view the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors clash.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Back in Tampa for an Atlantic Division matchup.



It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day! pic.twitter.com/iYnQf9YZN0 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 21, 2021

NBA on ABC

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

