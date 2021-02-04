NBA Reddit Stream: Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers live-stream for February 4th

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on Eastern Conference giants Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center tonight.

In the past, NBA streams on Reddit were an illegal, though easible option for fans to watch exciting encounters like this one. However, since the r/NBAstreams subreddit has been made defunct, it has become difficult for basketball fans to catch games for free.

Carmelo Anthony knocks down the trey to move up to 13th on the all-time scoring list! pic.twitter.com/AAeLtwS3Or — NBA (@NBA) February 3, 2021

Can the Portland Trail Blazers- Philadelphia 76ers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

The subreddit r/NBAstreams was made unavailable some time ago, leaving fans devoid of a consistent streaming option. Hence, there are no free and legal options on the social media platform anymore.

However, there are a few other websites and apps that can help NBA fans catch live action from the Portland Trail Blazers- Philadelphia 76ers game.

How to live-stream the Portland Trail Blazers-Philadelphia 76ers game

The Philadelphia 76ers have been a force to reckoned with this season, as the eastern conference heavyweights have dominated teams on both the ends of the court. The Portland Trail Blazers on the other hand, have faced a mixed bag of results, which has them sitting on an ordinary 11-9 record.

Fans are definitely in for a treat when the two sides take the court at the Wells Fargo Center tonight, and here are options they can use to tune into this encounter-

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

Joel Embiid's last six games:



✅ 42p/10r

✅ 38p/11r

✅ 33p/14r

✅ 28p/6r

✅ 37p/11r

✅ 34p/11r



Embiid is the first @sixers player to score at least 200 points over a six-game span since Allen Iverson in December 2006. pic.twitter.com/0moDn6wGRi — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) February 4, 2021

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Portland Trail Blazers vs Philadelphia 76ers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

