NBA Reddit Stream: Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers live-stream for February 17th

The LA Clippers will welcome NBA Western Conference standings leaders Utah Jazz to the Staples Center tonight. Ty Lue's side are looking to gain ground on city rivals LA Lakers, who are 2nd in the West. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are right behind them with a 21-8 record, and are currently on a 4-game winning run.

In the past, NBA streams on Reddit were a convenient, although illegal, option for fans to watch exciting basketball matches. However, since the r/NBAstreams subreddit was permanently taken down late last year, it has become difficult for basketball fans to catch games for free.

Can the Utah Jazz- LA Clippers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell guards D.J Augustin of the Milwaukee Bucks

Popular subreddit r/NBAstreams was banned in December last year, leaving fans devoid of a consistent streaming option. As a result, there are no free and legal options on the social media platform anymore.

However, there are a few other websites and apps that can help NBA fans catch live action from the Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers game.

How to live-stream the Utah Jazz- LA Clippers game?

Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers in action against the Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving

The Utah Jazz are in inspired form, and despite missing star point guard Mike Conley, Quin Snyder's men have managed to win their last 8 fixtures. The LA Clippers and Utah Jazz are both strong contenders for the NBA Championship, and fans could be in for a treat when they lock horns at the Staples Center tonight.

There are several convenient and easy-to-use options available for fans to view for the Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers clash.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can also be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop or tablet on the web.

