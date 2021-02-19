NBA Reddit Stream: Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers live-stream for February 19th

In a clash of two NBA Western Conference heavyweights, two of the the top three seeds will lock horns when the LA Clippers host the red-hot Utah Jazz for their 3rd encounter of the season.

The Utah Jazz have emerged as a force to be reckoned with this campaign and have an impressive 2-0 season series lead over their Western Conference rivals. Donovan Mitchell and co. will aim to sweep the LA Clippers with another win on the road tonight.

Meanwhile, the LA Clippers have won four of their last five games and will be hungry for revenge against the most dominant team in the NBA. Both teams clashed on Wednesday, where the Clippers were thrashed by a 114-96 scoreline as multiple stars for the Clippers were on the sidelines with injuries. Fans will hope to see some of them return to action in tonight's rematch.

In the past, social media site Reddit has served as a free but illegal gateway for streaming NBA games. Since the ban on the popular subreddit r/NBA streams, fans have been left in the dark on how to stream live games from the most popular basketball leagues in the world.

Can the Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz warms up before a game against the LA Clippers

The Utah Jazz are flying with the best winning percentage in the league and have been unbeaten in February so far. The Jazz will enter this contest as the proud owners of a nine-game winning haul that has consolidated their top position in the West.

The secret behind their success is all-around play as the Jazz have the 3rd best defensive rating in the league, matched with the 4th best offensive rating ahead of this matchup. Donovan Mitchell has been the undisputed MVP of Quin Snyder's team, averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.4 rebounds on 42% shooting from the floor. Jordan Clarkson is making a big impact off the bench, with a stellar average of 18.2 points in 29 games this season.

Unfortunately, fans won't be able to watch NBA games for free on Reddit due to the ban. However, there are still several ways to catch this exciting fixture with the options stated below.

How to live-stream the Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers game?

Lou Williams #23 of the LA Clippers and the LA Clippers bench react during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers are facing some injury concerns that have the potential to hamper their performance in this marquee matchup fans have been eagerly waiting for. The Clippers dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has been on a tear this campaign and could turn the tide in their favor if they do end up suiting up for this fixture. Both of them missed the last meeting between these two sides.

Meanwhile, Lou Williams has been dazzling for LA in their recent stretch, elevating his game to generate more offense for the shorthanded Clippers. He will have to come out guns blazing in this matchup to stand a chance against the red-hot Utah Jazz lineup.

Get ready for an electric clash between the two elite teams as the players take center stage at Staples Center tonight. Find out how to catch the game live with the following options:

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. It will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year to get the NBA League Pass, which is also available as a bundle.

NBA on ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live' section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA on TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

NBA on ABC

The Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.