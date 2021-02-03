NBA Reddit Stream: Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat live-stream for February 3rd

The Washington Wizards will travel to the AmericanAirlines Arena on Wednesday to take on the Miami Heat in their second encounter of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Social media site Reddit used to be a viable option for basketball fans to watch blockbuster NBA fixtures. But since the r/NBAstreams subreddit was shut down, many fans have been unable to watch games for free.

However, there are several other options available for fans who want to catch this Eastern Conference clash.

Can the Washington Wizards - Miami Heat game be live-streamed on Reddit for free?

Portland Trail Blazers v Washington Wizards

The popular subreddit 'NBA streams' was banned ahead of the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. As a result, the platform is no longer a viable option for fans looking to watch games.

Fortunately, a few other websites and apps can help NBA fans catch the live action from the Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat game.

#WASvsMIA UPDATE: Moe Harkless (thigh), Meyers Leonard (shoulder) and Chris Silva (hip) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Wizards. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 2, 2021

Also Read: Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

How to live stream the Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat game?

Advertisement

Denver Nuggets v Miami Heat

The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards both suffered defeats in their last fixture, and will be looking to bounce back with a win tonight. The Heat have underperformed dramatically this season, and fans can expect a change in the starting lineup.

NBA TV/NBA LEAGUE PASS

Fans can watch this game using NBA TV/ NBA League Pass. The game will be streamed directly through NBA.com. The NBA League Pass will cost $6.99/month or $59.99/year and is also available as a bundle.

NBA ON ESPN LIVE

NBA fans can watch the Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat matchup on ESPN via the 'watch live” section on the ESPN website or the ESPN app. ESPN also has tie-ups with popular streaming services like Sling TV, AT&T TV NOW, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. FuboTV is another feasible option for the fans to utilize.

NBA ON TNT

This match can be viewed live via the TNT live stream on the TNT website or the Watch TNT app. You can also watch TNT live with an active subscription to YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or AT&T TV NOW.

Advertisement

NBA on ABC

The Washington Wizards vs Miami Heat game will air on ABC, making it pretty easy to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can use the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet on the web.

Also Read: Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21