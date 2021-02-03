Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will lock horns with the Phoenix Suns at the Smoothie King Center tomorrow to make it four wins out of four.

The Phoenix Suns have recovered from a spell of bad form to win their last three games, while the New Orleans Pelicans have struggled lately and have lost their last two games.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 9:30 PM ET (Thursday, February 4th, 8:00 AM IST)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Phoenix Suns Preview

✔️ Dallas



🔜 New Orleans pic.twitter.com/8eJjMJd7SF — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 2, 2021

Advertisement

The Phoenix Suns have been one of the teams to beat in the NBA lately. They have racked up a series of wins due to their defensive prowess and some guards' clutch performances. The Suns have only conceded 107.5 points per game this season while being the sixth-best defensive rebounding team.

Apart from big names like Devin Booker and Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges has been a key player for Monty Williams' team. He has averaged 14.6 points per game so far and has also been a nuisance for the opposition as a defensive anchor.

The Suns are eyeing a playoff berth this season, and a win against a weak New Orleans Pelicans will certainly help their case.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Phoenix Suns v Washington Wizards

After missing a few games due to injury, Devin Booker took off from where he left against the Dallas Mavericks in Phoenix Suns' last game. The youngster hit a clutch shot to win the game for the Phoenix Suns, helping them improve their record to 11-8.

Advertisement

Booker has averaged 22.9 points on 47.3% shooting from the field, and it won't be a surprise if he has a big game tomorrow against the Pelicans' fragile wing defense.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G- Chris Paul, G- Devin Booker, F- Cameron Johnson, F- Mikal Bridges, C- DeAndre Ayton

Also Read: NBA Reddit Stream: LA Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets live-stream for February 2nd

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

Retweet to vote for @B_Ingram13 for #NBAAllStar 🙌



🚨 votes count DOUBLE today! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/9wFeT163i4 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) February 2, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans have been shambolic on both ends of the floor in the 2020/21 campaign, which is reflected in their poor 7-12 record. They currently sit at the second-last spot in the Western Conference and are headed towards the NBA lottery.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson have been the only two reliable players for head coach Stan Van Gundy, who has failed to find his best starting lineup so far this season. The Pelicans are in deep trouble one month into the season, and their issues might get compounded with a loss against the high-flying Suns.

Key Player - Zion Williamson

Advertisement

Sacramento Kings v New Orleans Pelicans

After missing a majority of the 2019-20 season due to injuries, Zion Williamson has now shown why there was so much hype surrounding him when he got drafted. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has managed to average 23.5 points and 7.6 rebounds, along with a steal per game in his sophomore year.

Williamson has feasted against poor paint defense this campaign, but he will have to negotiate a difficult matchup in the form of DeAndre Ayton tomorrow at the Smoothie King Center.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G- Lonzo Ball, G- Eric Bledsoe, F- Brandon Ingram, F- Zion Williamson, C- Steven Adams

Suns vs. Pelicans Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns are expected to enter the game with their strongest starting 5, and the New Orleans Pelicans certainly don't have the offensive firepower to match them. Barring any superhuman effort from Williamson or Ingram, the Phoenix Suns should come out on top with ease.

Where to Watch Suns vs. Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns matchup will be covered nationally on ESPN. Local coverage will be available on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports New Orleans. International fans can catch this game on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21