Houston Rockets vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Houston Rockets will take on OKC Thunder at the Chesapeake Energy Arena tomorrow, with an intention to continue their winning streak. The Rockets are currently at the ninth spot in the Western Conference with a 10-9 record. On the other hand, the Thunder are at the 13th position with a subpar 8-11 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, February 3rd, 8:00 PM ET (Thursday, February 4th, 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, OKC Thunder

Houston Rockets Preview

The Houston Rockets have been on a roll lately, winning their last six games in succession. The Rockets were victorious in the first game against the OKC Thunder in this miniseries, and head coach Stephen Silas will expect his team to deliver a similar result tomorrow.

Victor Oladipo has been like a breath of fresh air for the Houston Rockets since his move from the Indiana Pacers. He has provided a much-needed scoring and playmaking punch that the Rockets seemed to be missing. Eric Gordon has also improved a lot since last season and has averaged a healthy 17.5 points per game so far coming off the bench.

Key Player- Christian Wood

Detroit Pistons v Phoenix Suns

Christian Wood is proving to be a phenomenal signing for the Houston Rockets. The former Detroit Pistons star has averaged a superb 23.3 points and 10.7 points per game and has single-handedly filled the void left by James Harden. He is shooting 39% from downtown while also doing a good job on the defensive end.

OKC Thunder have struggled against big men this season. This game will be an opportunity for Christian Wood to pad his stats and lead his team to a win when the two sides meet tomorrow.

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

G- John Wall, G- Victor Oladipo, F- Jae'Sean Tate, F- Christian Wood, C- PJ Tucker

OKC Thunder Preview

Final from OKC. We get another shot at them Wed night. #AlwaysOnward pic.twitter.com/Mm51vhc21u — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 2, 2021

Despite starting the season on a high note, the OKC Thunder have been quite poor on both ends of the floor. They have averaged 107.2 points per game on the offensive end, which is 25th in the NBA. Their defensive rating is no better, as they have conceded 115.5 points per game.

OKC Thunder have lost their last two games, with the latest loss coming against tomorrow's rivals. Mark Daigneault's men will have revenge on their minds, and fans can expect a change in strategy from the Thunder.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

After proving to be an able deputy to veteran point guard Chris Paul last season, the OKC Thunder have handed the keys of their offense to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this campaign.

The youngster has taken to the new role quite well, as is evident by the statistics. He is averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game on 51.2% shooting from the field.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a one-man offense for the Thunder. His teammates will be relying on him to deliver the goods at the Chesapeake Energy Arena against the Houston Rockets.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G- Theo Maledon, G- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, F- Luguentz Dort, F- Darius Bazley, C- Al Horford

Rockets vs. Thunder Match Prediction

The Houston Rockets look like a team that has figured out their best starting lineup. They have the best defense in the league and will be coming up against an OKC Thunder team that is short on offensive ideas. The Thunder have struggled lately, and fans can expect the Rockets to win this fixture.

Where to Watch Rockets vs. Thunder

The Houston Rockets vs. OKC Thunder matchup's local coverage will be available on ATTSN - South West and Fox Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

