Phoenix Suns vs New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 3rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans will clash with the Phoenix Suns at the Smoothie King Center tonight, with an intention to get back on the winning track following two defeats.

The Pelicans currently have a dismal 7-12 record, while the Suns are 5th in the Western Conference after securing three wins in a row.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Injury Updates

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have a number of injuries ahead of their match against the New Orleans Pelicans

Cameron Payne and Dario Saric have been sidelined for this encounter against the New Orleans Pelicans. Payne is suffering from a foot injury, while Saric remains out due to health and safety protocols.

Devin Booker is questionable for the game due to a hamstring issue, but fans can expect him to take court against the Pelicans. Abdel Nader is also questionable due to an ankle injury.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans have most of their players available for Wednesday's game

The New Orleans Pelicans don't have a lot of injuries concerns going into this matchup. Steven Adams is the only player who is questionable for the game due to a calf issue.

Head coach Stan Van Gundy is expected to have all his other players available for this match.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns will start the game with a backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, with J. Carter and Langston Galloway likely to replace them from the bench. Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges will start at the forward spots, while DeAndre Ayton will occupy his usual position at the center spot.

Jae Crowder has been an important player for the Phoenix Suns this season and has taken the bench role with a positive attitude after being a starter for multiple games. He has averaged 10.7 points from the bench, shooting 35% from three.

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will field the guard duo of Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe, along with star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, against the Phoenix Suns. Jaxson Hayes will likely replace Adams as the starting center of the team.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart have been integral parts of the rotation for the New Orleans Pelicans, averaging 10.4 and 8.1 points respectively.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

G- Chris Paul, G- Devin Booker, F- Cameron Johnson, F- Mikal Bridges, C- DeAndre Ayton

New Orleans Pelicans

G- Lonzo Ball, G- Eric Bledsoe, F- Brandon Ingram, F- Zion Williamson, C- Jaxson Hayes

