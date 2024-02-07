NBA ref Tony Brothers' Achilles injury exit mid-game has fans in shambles: "Might miss out on the 65 game requirement for MVP"

Veteran NBA official Tony Brothers left the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls on Tuesday after reportedly suffering an Achilles injury. With him leaving, the game proceeded with only two referees calling it, with the visiting Wolves eventually winning in overtime, 129-123.

Right before he left, Brothers first oversaw a challenge and then went on to exit just as he communicated with some members of the Minnesota team on his way out and told them what happened.

What happened to Tony Brothers, now in his 30th year in the NBA, left fans confused. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their varied reactions to it.

Here are what some of them wrote:

@Cheetara1986 wrote: Damn Tony Brothers might miss out on the 65 game requirement for MVP now.

@topofgame2986 wrote: Bro refs getting season ending injury’s too wtf

@HornsBloody wrote: Blew out his Achilles and walked off the court on his own power to honor Kobe

@SeahawksFan314 wrote: Bruh the Bulls are so cursed. Even the refs can’t stay healthy

@TheRealJakeKoch wrote: Isnt there typically an “alternate” official for these types of situations?

@Ausrang3 wrote: They’re running like crazy now

@KingCharge wrote: Kobe, KD, now Tony Brothers

@sundognation wrote: how the ref get hurt

@bilalsattar wrote: Achilles tears are getting so common even refs are getting it

@RealClutchMcGee wrote: Ref out for the season is wild

How to be an NBA referee like Tony Brothers

Being an NBA referee is a solid career to make out of basketball besides playing. But one has to put in the effort needed and work to succeed in it.

The NBA encourages aspiring referees to be fully knowledgeable of what they are doing.

It suggests starting officiating games in high school to learn the rules of the game and gain experience. They can then move on to calling games in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Prospective officials are asked to take a basketball officiating exam to gauge their know-how. If they pass, they can begin calling Division 2 and 3 games before progressing to Division 1 games, where they can further develop their skills amid large crowds and increased pressure.

They can then proceed to the NBA G League, where they can be positioned for an eventual career in the NBA. While NBA referees are not required to start in the G League, being part of the developmental league, however, helps as the NBA traditionally hires those from the G League roster of referees.

Once they make it to the NBA, they are expected to represent the league as best as possible by being knowledgeable, fair and honest.

As far as compensation, the entry-level salary of NBA referees runs around $250,000 per year or $600 per game. Seasoned or professional referees, meanwhile, earn a lot higher, around $3,500 per game or $550,000 per annum.

Additional compensation is given if a referee gets to officiate in a playoff game.

Apart from monetary compensation, NBA referees, too, get other benefits, which include health insurance, travel allowances and retirement plans.

Now in his 30th year in the NBA, Brothers is one of the highest-paid, receiving $550,000 a year.

