NBA Report: D'Angelo Russell's max extension declined by Lakers

ESPN’s Dave Mcmenamin is reporting the Los Angeles Lakers will not offer a max extension to D’Angelo Russell. The young guard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Russell returned to the purple and gold following a multi-team trade during the season. He was a major part of LA’s playoff rotation but struggled down the stretch, especially in the series against the Denver Nuggets.

The Lakers do not have a lot of cap flexibility this offseason and have multiple decisions to make with pending free agents. LA has $86 million tied up in just James and Anthony Davis next season. They also will now have to await James’s decision on potential retirement.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said they intend to bring back most of their young core. That apparently does not include Russell.

Russell reportedly pursued a four-year, $100 million extension with the Minnesota Timberwolves before being traded to LA. At just 27 years old, he should find a decent market for his services this offseason. It will be his fifth NBA team if he ends up somewhere new.

How will the Lakers' roster look next season?

To re-sign Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, LA will most likely have to match big offers. This summer, both players will be unrestricted free agents. Both players increased their future value with strong postseason performances, particularly Reaves.

The Lakers will be limited in their ability to offer Reaves a new contract due to cap constraints. Reaves a new deal. Reaves could be in line for a big pay raise this offseason.

He will be a free agent unless the Lakers offer him a $2.2 million qualifying deal. They can also offer him an $11.4 million first-year salary since they hold his Bird rights. The deal would have to be for at least two years.

Reaves will likely get a much larger offer from another team as a free agent. He may have to take less money to return to LA, the place that developed him.

The Lakers will also have to make decisions on free agents Lonnie Walker and Dennis Schroder this summer. Russell may yet be included in a sign-and-trade with the Lakers for a veteran piece.

The Lakers must also decide on Malik Beasley's $16 million team option. He didn't play much during their postseason run and is unlikely to return to the Lakers' roster.

