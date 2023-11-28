Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama remain frontrunners to win the NBA Rookie of the Year award and the end of Week 5 was no different. However, we have also seen more rookies step up for their respective teams after the end of the first month of the regular season.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the five best candidates of our Rookie of the Year Power Rankings after the end of Week 5.

NBA ROY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates ft. Chet Holmgren after Week 5

#5. Ausar Thompson

Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons

Last week: Games played: 2 (0 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 17 (2 wins - 15 losses)

Last week: 8.0 ppg, 3.0 apg, 6.5 rpg

Season: 11.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.1 apg

Ausar Thompson has been one of the few players who has attempted to play consistently for Detroit Pistons, a team that currently has the worst record in the NBA (2-15) and has lost 14 games straight. The Pistons have played poorly on both ends and a losing season is the most likely scenario for them.

#4. Brandon Miller

Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets (right)

Last week: Games played: 2 (2 wins - 0 losses)

Season: Games played: 15 (5 wins - 10 losses)

Last week: 12.0 ppg, 3.5 apg, 7.0 rpg

Season: 14.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 apg

Brandon Miller has been one of the best players of a struggling Charlotte Hornets team that has only won five of its first 15 games. With star guard LaMelo Ball likely to miss time due to an ankle injury, Miller should see more playing time in the coming NBA games.

#3. Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat

Last week: Games played: 4 (2 wins - 2 losses)

Season: Games played: 17 (10 wins - 7 losses)

Last week: 18.5 ppg, 3.3 apg, 5.3 rpg

Season: 11.2 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.4 apg

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is finding his role in the Miami Heat's rotation and played well in Week 5 where he averaged 18.5 ppg for the franchise. This ended the week with two wins and two losses. The Heat are currently fifth in the East standings with a 10-7 record.

#2. Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama

Last week: Games played: 3 (0 wins - 3 losses)

Season: Games played: 17 (3 wins - 14 losses)

Last week: 17.7 ppg, 3.7 apg, 9.0 rpg

Season: 19.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 2.6 apg

Despite the San Antonio Spurs' recent downfall, Victor Wembanyama remains the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award, thanks to his all-rounder performance and the hype that his presence brings, as he is considered a generational talent.

However, San Antonio has lost its last 12 NBA games and is at the bottom of the standings with a 3-14 record.

#1. Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren

Last week: Games played: 3 (2 wins - 1 losses)

Season: Games played: 16 (11 wins - 5 losses)

Last week: 22.3 ppg, 1.3 apg, 8.3 rpg

Season: 18.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 2.5 apg

We have put Holmgren on top of our list, as the Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the best teams in the NBA, unlike Wembanyama and the Spurs. The Thunder are second in the West with an 11-5 record and can climb to the top with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-4).

Chet Holmgren has been cornerstone of Oklahoma City's young core and success early on.