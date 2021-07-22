NBA Rumors: 3 Bold Predictions for Dallas Mavericks 2021 NBA offseason

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks head into the 2021 NBA offseason with plenty of work to do if they are to advance past the first round of the 2022 playoffs. Doncic nearly reached the Western Conference Semifinals, but the Mavs lost in seven games to the LA Clippers.

After Rick Carlisle’s departure, the Dallas Mavericks hired Hall of Fame guard Jason Kidd, who will now lead the sidelines. Kidd will hope to take Doncic and company to the next level but it’s not going to be easy.

Even now, many teams are gearing up for next season and the Dallas Mavericks have to work overtime to improve the roster and increase their chances of going deeper in the postseason. Looking at the Mavs’ roster, the only guarantee is that Doncic will remain with the side next season. Virtually every other player is a candidate to be moved or not re-signed. Plenty will also depend on the make up of the team Kidd wants and the playing system he chooses to adopt.

With the 2021 offseason in full swing in a few weeks, here are three predictions about the Dallas Mavericks that could surprise basketball fans:

#1 Dallas Mavericks won’t re-sign Tim Hardaway Jr.

Tim Hardaway Jr. celebrates after a turnover

Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports Network reported that Tim Hardaway Jr. is considering the Miami Heat as his destination of choice in the offseason.

“As the beginning of free agency gets closer and closer, I can report that Tim Hardaway Jr is intrigued by the idea of landing in Miami and would love to join the Heat, a league source tells Five Reasons,” wrote Sylvander. However, the timing of free agency and contract details are perceived as likely challenges by Hardaway and his camp, according to the same sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity.”

In terms of his career with the Dallas Mavericks, Hardaway had his highest scoring average this past season at 16.6 points per game. He also drained a career-best 207 three-pointers on 39.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. As a free agent, several NBA teams are interested in signing the nine-year veteran.

His ability to spread the floor with his shooting makes him one of the most coveted players on the market and it’s no surprise that the Heat are interested. That doesn’t mean Hardaway will leave the Dallas Mavericks and sign with the Heat, but the 29-year-old will certainly look at the best situation for him career-wise.

Hardaway will likely see want his career growth to take on an upward trajectory, and this is likely to take place if he is on a team that uses him as a starter. At the moment, the Heat and the New Orleans Pelicans look like franchises that could potentially offer him that opportunity.

