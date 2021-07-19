NBA Rumors: 3 bold predictions for New York Knicks' 2021 NBA offseason

The New York Knicks have been the subject of several NBA rumors in the past few months with the team looking to build upon a successful 2020-21 season. What moves could one of the league’s most storied franchises do in the offseason to bolster an already 'fast-moving product'?

After missing out on big-name free agents two years ago, no one expected the Knicks to reach the postseason this past campaign. But the hiring of eventual 2021 Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau proved to be a genius move by the New York Knicks as they went on to post the league’s fourth-best defense.

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wins Coach of the Year 👏 pic.twitter.com/huopBYYSr2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 7, 2021

Coupled with developments in the game of 2021's Most Improved Player Julius Randle, the Knicks entered the NBA Playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

NBA Rumors: What the New York Knicks need

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver prepares to announce the third overall pick by the Knicks

The 2021 offseason started early for the New York Knicks after losing in the first round of the playoffs. Several NBA rumors have already popped up about what the Knicks will do.

One of their biggest needs is finding a player who will take the Knicks’ starting point guard position after Elfrid Payton failed to impress, and Derrick Rose was mostly brought in to be the team’s primary back up.

Aside from a starter at the point, the New York Knicks also need a backup center as they will likely lose Nerlens Noel to free agency. If Mitchell Robinson comes back from his injury better than ever, they will need a big man who can spell him for 15 minutes a game.

Here are our three bold predictions for the New York Knicks in the upcoming 2021 NBA offseason:

#3 The New York Knicks will move up in the NBA Draft

One word to describe our past draft class. pic.twitter.com/YJWqRObWnU — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 18, 2021

Zach Harper of The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks are looking to move up in the upcoming NBA Draft and land in the lottery.

“However, league sources tell The Athletic the Knicks are looking to package their two first-round picks to move up in the draft, possibly into the mid-lottery,” wrote Harper

The Knicks have a handful of picks to throw at a potential trade partner — no. 19, 21, 32, and 58. But even if they can package two of the picks to get to their coveted spot, they might consider putting together the lower two in a separate deal to acquire another player in the first round who can shore up their bench.

Ian Begley of SNY reported earlier that a member of an opposing franchise doesn’t believe the New York Knicks will want to have three rookies on their roster next season.

Expect the Knicks to have two rookies max on the roster, but none of them will be selected with the picks they own at this point.

