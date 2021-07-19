NBA Rumors: 3 Bold Predictions for the Portland Trail Blazers this offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers have big decisions to make ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season following trade rumors surrounding Damian Lillard. Although Lillard has addressed the situation, the superstar could request a trade if the franchise does not make significant changes.

The Portland Trail Blazers finished the 2020-21 season with a 42-30 run and qualified for the 2021 NBA playoffs. However, they suffered a devastating loss at the hands of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Lillard's comments after their Game 6 loss sparked a lot of rumors, as it was interpreted as him expressing his desire to leave. Every superstar wants to compete for championships and will try to position themselves in a manner where they would stand the best chance. Although he has debunked the rumors, Dame could request a trade if the Portland Trail Blazers do not provide him with the right supporting cast for the 2021-22 season.

Amid trade rumors surrounding Lillard, is the decision on whether CJ McCollum is the right backcourt pairing for Lillard. There are also concerns about how Chauncey Billups will handle the team in his first year as head coach.

Regardless, there will be a lot of trade rumors surrounding the Portland Trail Blazers during free agency. The front office will get busy as that might be the only way to keep Dame in Portland.

As we approach free agency, here are three bold predictions for the Portland Trail Blazers' 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 Robert Covington will not return for the Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Covington is perhaps the best defensive player on the Portland Trail Blazers roster. However, his time with the team might have come to an end as he had his worst season since his rookie year in terms of scoring.

Although Covington is solid on defense, his contributions on offense are not impressive. It is worth noting that he does a good job spacing the floor and knocking down the occasional three-point shot.

With the Portland Trail Blazers working with limited cap space, a $12 million salary is not worth it considering his production. The Blazers will aggressively pursue a more athletic forward that can produce on both ends of the court.

