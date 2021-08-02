NBA Rumors: 3 bold predictions for Sacramento Kings' 2021 NBA off-season

The Sacramento Kings will have a busy 2021 NBA offseason as they have a lot to figure out if they hope to break their 15-year NBA playoffs hiatus. Their 12th-place finish in the previous season is not a reflection of the quality of talent they have, which is why restructuring is inescapable.

Several players have shown an interest in leaving the Sacramento Kings, which will lead the franchise to look for worthy replacements. In the same vein, they will be looking to build a team that will be a great fit for their dynamic backcourt duo of De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.

The Sacramento Kings have already started shaking up their roster as reports suggest they have traded for Tristan Thompson in a deal that sent Delon Wright to the Atlanta Hawks. Due to the NBA's moratorium, the deal will become official on August 6.

Sacramento is acquiring Tristan Thompson as part of expanded three-way deal, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

Wright's departure has solved two problems for the Sacramento Kings - a cramped backcourt and the unavailability of an experienced center. After selecting Davion Mitchell as the 8th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the backcourt was getting clogged, and the Kings needed to make some adjustments.

Although there are still big decisions to make as we enter the offseason, the Sacramento Kings are off to a flying start. If the front office manages to get the pieces right, the franchise might have a shot at postseason qualification in the 2021-22 NBA season.

With that said, here are three bold predictions for the Sacramento Kings in the 2021 NBA offseason.

#1 Richaun Holmes will not suit up for the Sacramento Kings during the 2021-22 NBA season

Richaun Holmes #22 of the Sacramento Kings

Richaun Holmes is currently an unrestricted free agent following the expiration of the two-year $9.7 million contract he signed with the Sacramento Kings in 2019. Although the Kings are working with his Early Bird Rights, what can be offered without using cap space will be below his market value.

Using cap space to pay him is also not an option, as the Sacramento Kings currently do not have any leeway. If they offer Holmes anything below his market value, the big man will decline.

Richaun Holmes is looking for a contract in the neighborhood of four years, $80 million, per @James_HamNBCS pic.twitter.com/elXBeH3cMb — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 28, 2021

With the Sacramento Kings facing salary problems and Richaun looking to get paid, it is unlikely that both parties will agree on a deal. Seeing that he will end up being a rotation player if he remains at Sacramento, paying him anything north of $15 million will be too costly.

