NBA Rumors: 3 free agents that could join the Toronto Raptors in the coming weeks

Could Carmelo Anthony be the answer to the Raptors bench issues?

The Toronto Raptors enjoyed an excellent start to the 18/19 season. The Raptors held the best record in the NBA for much of 2018 and the team also picked up a number of impressive wins over teams such as the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics. Kawhi Leonard also slotted seemingly into his new surroundings, and the initial backlash that the organization received for trading away DeMar DeRozan quickly faded.

Fast forward to March of 2019 and the Raptors sit 2nd in the Eastern Conference standings, however, after a series of under-par displays throughout the early part of the year, doubts remain over Toronto's ability to compete with the Eastern Conferences best during the playoffs.

After years of disappointing early playoff exits, the Raptors are desperate to go far this season, and the organization is also mindful that Leonard's future could depend on a deep run. Nevertheless, the Raptors still have an open roster spot to fill ahead of the postseason, and here we will look at the three players that Toronto could turn to in order to boost their postseason chances.

#3 Alex Abrines

Alex Abrines left the Oklahoma City Thunder last month

Alex Abrines' availability for the rest of the season is currently unknown due to his continued personal issues. Nevertheless, if Abrines is cleared to play for the rest of the season, he will immediately become one of the hottest free agents available ahead of the playoffs.

The 25-year-old has earned a reputation for his ability to knock down both open and contested three's, and there is no doubting that he could be a good addition to a Toronto team that is currently ranked 18th in three-point accuracy. Rival teams may be put off by the Spaniard's poor form ahead of his release earlier this month, although if Abrines has managed to overcome his personal issues, he could be a good addition until the summer.

