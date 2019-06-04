×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA Rumors: 3 Players that are likely to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Rumors
90   //    04 Jun 2019, 06:40 IST

Kevin Love is among the players that could leave the Cavs this summer
Kevin Love is among the players that could leave the Cavs this summer

When LeBron James departed Cleveland last summer, the Cavaliers front office expressed its belief that the team could continue to compete. However, any hopes of contention soon evaporated, and the 2016 champions finished the season with a 19-63 record.

The Cavs are now in the process of a major rebuild, and more senior players are expected to leave this summer. So, as we approach the offseason, here are three members of the current Cavs roster that are likely exit.

#3 Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson's future in Cleveland is in doubt
Jordan Clarkson's future in Cleveland is in doubt

Jordan Clarkson joined the Cavs from the Lakers back in early 2018 as part of the deal that also bought Larry Nance Jr. to Cleveland. However, the 26-year-old has yet to start a regular season game, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com believes that the Cavs are likely to test his value:

I don’t know about the exact timing. These things are always difficult to predict because one phone call can be the difference. But Clarkson is a valuable trade chip and the Cavs recognize that. He will be one of the many players they have conversations about, maybe even starting this off-season. 
Entering the final year of his contract, with an unclear future, Clarkson has proven to be a reliable scorer off the bench. All of those factors put him in play, especially with contenders always looking for cheap help that allows them to keep financial flexibility. 
I’d be surprised if they can’t get a first-rounder or at least a pair of second-rounders for Clarkson at some point before the February trade deadline. 

Despite failing to break into the Cavs starting five, Clarkson has managed to make a positive contribution from the bench. During 81 appearances this season, the former Laker averaged 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NBA Cleveland Cavaliers J.R. Smith NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Advertisement
Cleveland Cavaliers: 5 Best Cavaliers Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
LeBron James Free Agency: 5 Reasons why LeBron James should re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer
RELATED STORY
Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Players That Disappointed This Season
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: JR Smith's NBA career coming to an end
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest Players in Cleveland Cavaliers' franchise history
RELATED STORY
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers' All-Time Starting 5
RELATED STORY
Right or Wrong, the Cleveland Cavaliers' Rebuild Starts with Collin Sexton
RELATED STORY
NBA Starting Lineups and Match Prediction - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us