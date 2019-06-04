NBA Rumors: 3 Players that are likely to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer

Kevin Love is among the players that could leave the Cavs this summer

When LeBron James departed Cleveland last summer, the Cavaliers front office expressed its belief that the team could continue to compete. However, any hopes of contention soon evaporated, and the 2016 champions finished the season with a 19-63 record.

The Cavs are now in the process of a major rebuild, and more senior players are expected to leave this summer. So, as we approach the offseason, here are three members of the current Cavs roster that are likely exit.

#3 Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson's future in Cleveland is in doubt

Jordan Clarkson joined the Cavs from the Lakers back in early 2018 as part of the deal that also bought Larry Nance Jr. to Cleveland. However, the 26-year-old has yet to start a regular season game, and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com believes that the Cavs are likely to test his value:

I don’t know about the exact timing. These things are always difficult to predict because one phone call can be the difference. But Clarkson is a valuable trade chip and the Cavs recognize that. He will be one of the many players they have conversations about, maybe even starting this off-season.

Entering the final year of his contract, with an unclear future, Clarkson has proven to be a reliable scorer off the bench. All of those factors put him in play, especially with contenders always looking for cheap help that allows them to keep financial flexibility.

I’d be surprised if they can’t get a first-rounder or at least a pair of second-rounders for Clarkson at some point before the February trade deadline.

Despite failing to break into the Cavs starting five, Clarkson has managed to make a positive contribution from the bench. During 81 appearances this season, the former Laker averaged 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

