NBA Rumors: 3 Players that are likely to leave the New Orleans Pelicans this summer

Julius Randle is among the players that could exit New Orleans this summer

After reaching the 2018 Western Conference semifinals, the New Orleans Pelicans looked to be heading in the right direction, although a miserable 18/19 season highlighted the task ahead for the franchise. The Pelicans were out of playoff contention by the turn of the year, and things got so bleak that Anthony Davis finally wanted out.

Yet, the Pelicans managed to somehow land the number one pick in the upcoming NBA draft, and Zion Williamson is set to become the new face of the franchise. The impending arrival of the most exciting teenager to emerge in more than a decade offers some hope to their fans, but the Pelicans are still likely to undergo major changes this offseason.

So, ahead of a summer of change, here are three individuals that look destined to leave.

#3 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis continues to be linked with a trade away from New Orleans

Anthony Davis requested a trade ahead of the February trade deadline, although the Pelicans stood firm and refused multiple advances from the Los Angeles Lakers. However, Davis has just one year remaining on his current contract, and the Pelicans can't afford to lose him for free next summer.

Lead executive David Griffin met with Davis earlier this week in an effort to convince the center to commit his future to the franchise, however, The Atheltic's Shams Charania is reporting that Davis is unlikely to change his stance:

While New Orleans Pelicans executive Vice President David Griffin and All-Star Anthony Davis‘ agent Rich Paul will continue discussions, it’s highly unlikely Davis‘ stance changes on trade, league sources tell The Athletic.

Davis has spent his entire career in New Orleans, although the 6-time All-Star has grown increasingly frustrated at the team's inability to compete. During the 18/19 season, Davis averaged 25.9 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, yet, the Pelicans missed out on the playoffs for the third time in five seasons.

