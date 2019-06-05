NBA Rumors: 3 players that could join the Minnesota Timberwolves this summer

Lonzo Ball is among the players that could join the Timberwolves this summer

The Minnesota Timberwolves entered the 18/19 season with the belief that they could qualify for the postseason for a second consecutive season.

However, the front office failed to make any major moves during the 2018 offseason, and the decision to trade Jimmy Butler all-but ended the Timberwolves' chances of competing in a stacked Western Conference.

Nevertheless, the Timberwolves still believe that they can build a competitive team around Karl Anthony Towns, and roster additions are likely this summer.

The offseason is still weeks away, although the team has already been linked with a number of names, and here are three players that could head to Minnesota.

#3 Mike Conley

Mike Conley is expected to exit the Grizzlies this summer

Derrick Rose and Jeff Teague could both leave the Timberwolves this summer, and the team is likely to be in the market for a replacement point guard. Minnesota won't be among the contenders to sign the top free agents, although Chris Herrington of the Daily Memphian believes the team has the resources to complete a trade for Mike Conley:

There’s been some minor reporting about Wolves interest in Conley, but it’s hard to see a deal that doesn’t involve the Grizzlies taking back one of the worst contracts in the league.

One obvious deal would be flipping Conley for former top pick Andrew Wiggins, whose deal is about $5 million less than Conley over each of the next two seasons but which then continues for $31.6 million in 2021-2022 and $33.6 million in 2022-2023. If you want to talk yourself into Wiggins, you’d say he’s a still-young (24) talent at a premium position (wing) who would benefit from a change of scenery. And while his contract is large, it would match up with the rookie deal of presumed top pick Morant, making it a pretty manageable one

Conley has spent his entire career with the Grizzlies, although he is expected to be replaced by Ja Morant for the 19-20 season.

