NBA Rumors: 3 Reason why Golden State Warriors should not trade their 2021 draft picks

The Golden State Warriors own two first-round picks in the 2021 NBA Draft that's just hours away. They'll get a chance to add two good prospects using picks No.7 and 14 in the lottery. At the same time, they can also package these picks along with other players in a trade for a star, something they've been rumored to do.

It makes absolute sense for the Golden State Warriors to want to improve now. At 33, Stephen Curry is getting any younger, and after the MVP-caliber season he's had, the front office must add key pieces around him. With Klay Thompson also set to return, the Warriors could compete for the title if things fall into place.

At the same time, the Golden State Warriors also have to think about their financials and the future. Rebuilding is never an easy process and if the Warriors leverage all their future assets to win in the present, then the pressure to deliver would be that much higher because of the significant risk involved.

On that note, let's look at three reasons why the Golden State Warriors should not trade their 2021 NBA Draft picks.

#1 The Golden State Warriors' salary bill is too huge already

Warriors GM Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors already have over $166 million in committed salaries for the 2021-22 season. Trading picks for a star could mean taking on more money over the long haul. The Warriors cannot afford to do that.

This upcoming season will be the fourth time in five years that the Warriors will be over the luxury tax threshold. This means that they'll have to pay the repeater tax. Their luxury tax bill could be well above $100 million for their current payroll.

Converting draft picks into rookie contracts will also cost money, but those would be of smaller value over a longer period of time, giving the Warriors more financial freedom. This would also be more palatable to owner Joe Lacob, given the loss of revenue incurred by teams due to the pandemic.

