2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Josh Giddey amongst Golden State Warriors' main targets

Australian wonderkid Josh Giddey's stock continues to rise and the latest NBA Draft rumors suggest he's on the radar of the Golden State Warriors. Giddey is fresh off a fruitful campaign with the Adelaide 36ers which resulted in him winning the NBL Rookie of the Year honors.

The Golden State Warriors have picks #7 and #14 in the 2021 NBA Draft. They're expected to either trade these picks and swing for a star or draft players that can help them win now. While Baylor's Davion Mitchell was expected to be the Warriors' choice at No.7, that appears to be no longer the case.

As per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Golden State Warriors are high on Josh Giddey. He wrote the following:

"League sources don’t expect Davion Mitchell to be the selection here [seventh pick]. Giddey is believed around the league to be one of the Warriors’ main targets, though Jonathan Kuminga and Keon Johnson, among others, are in the conversation."

These 3 passes from Josh Giddey came on 3 consecutive possessions. You don't even need to cherry pick his best passes to put together a highlight reel. There are obviously some '?', but he's still 18, and he's 6'8 with special feel, vision & PnR ability. Lottery guy for me. pic.twitter.com/YjFhEBOBwZ — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) April 8, 2021

Josh Giddey averaged 10.9 points, 7.5 assists and 7.4 assists for the Adelaide 36ers during the 2020-21 NBL season. The 6'8 point guard is particularly known for his playmaking and rebounding skills, as is evident from the aforementioned stats.

2021 NBA Draft Rumors: Is Josh Giddey a good fit for the Golden State Warriors?

Born in 2002, 18-year-old Josh Giddey will be the third youngest prospect available in the 2021 NBA Draft. He'll certainly need some more time to polish his skills. His jump shot mechanics need work too. Having said that, he's arguably the best passer in this class.

The Golden State Warriors need more playmakers, especially for the second unit, and Josh Giddey will fit in just fine as the lead ball-handler among reserves. His size and feel for the game also allow him to be a good rebounder of the ball. Giddey is certainly not there yet as a defender because of his skinny frame, but he could be a watered-down version of Draymond Green to start off his NBA career.

Projected Draft Lottery pick Josh Giddey sits down with @Stadium: “An advantage over other guards…I can see things unfold before they do.” Joining LaMelo Ball as NBL Next Stars-to-NBA, Ben Simmons, his uncanny passing ability, obsession with shoes, more. pic.twitter.com/Owtm1L4ddh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 26, 2021

Josh Giddey is one of the few players in the 2021 NBA Draft class who can contribute immediately to a winning team with his primary skills. He can take a few years to develop other parts of his game and eventually turn into a crucial player for the Golden State Warriors when they're ready to usher in a new era.

