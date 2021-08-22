NBA Rumors: 3 teams that should target Rajon Rondo if he to a buyout with Memphis Grizzlies

NBA rumors suggest the Memphis Grizzlies' newest acquisition, Rajon Rondo, isn't a lock to be with the team when the 2021-22 NBA season starts in October.

The Grizzlies have 19 players under contract after their recent transaction with the LA Clippers, which saw Eric Bledsoe join the latter. The package offered by the Clippers included Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu. The Grizzlies flipped Beverley for two more players in a new trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 16, 2021

Memphis will have to trim its roster down to 15 players at the start of the new season, which means they will have to reach buyout agreements, waive players or trade them.

As per Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian, Rajon Rondo could be among the players unlikely to wear a Memphis Grizzlies jersey at the start of the season. His $8 million salary for next season seems expensive for a player of his age. Rondo's recent performances weren't that great either, which means a potential buyout could be on the cards.

Rajon Rondo is not expected to be with the Memphis Grizzlies at the start of the season, per @dailymemphian pic.twitter.com/WjvH2zvDQ7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 21, 2021

On that note, let's take a look at the three teams that should target Rajon Rondo if he does reach a buyout agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies.

#3 LA Lakers

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts with Rajon Rondo #9

The LA Lakers are looking to add another guard and a wing player to fill two more roster spots as per NBA rumors. They have been linked to several guards, including Isaiah Thomas, Mike James and Tim Frazier. The Lakers only have the veterans minimum contract to offer.

A reunion with Rondo here could be on the cards. If the LA Lakers are only considering him as a 13th or 14th man, he would be an excellent addition. The Lakers will end up having one of the deepest squads in the NBA if a deal does go through. On top of that, Rajon Rondo won a chip with the Lakers just a year ago. So fitting him in with the squad wouldn't be much of a problem.

Rajon Rondo's "Playoff Rondo" image took a hit with the LA Clippers, but if he does see a reunion with the Lakers as a chance to revive that description of him, it would be an ideal move for him personally too. His regular-season performances are something he hasn't been known for in recent years, so not being able to play a significant amount of minutes doesn't seem like much of a concern for him.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers

Head coach Doc Rivers of the Boston Celtics talks with Rajon Rondo

The Philadelphia 76ers have been looking for some more guard depth. Their primary need is for a shooter, so Rajon Rondo might not tick that box. Rondo isn't the worst of shooters, though, as he has been shooting close to 35% from beyond the arc in the last five seasons, which is roughly the league average as well during that stretch.

Considering the kind of veteran presence he has, and his excellent relationship with Doc Rivers, with whom he won a championship at Boston, he could indeed be an intriguing option for the Sixers to consider. He will also be bringing in playoff experience with him, which could be crucial for the team as they have struggled in the postseason in recent times.

#1 Golden State Warriors

Rajon Rondo in action during a regular season game.

The Golden State Warriors currently do not have an additional backup point guard apart from Jordan Poole to play Stephen Curry's rotation minutes. They are looking for some depth and adding Rajon Rondo at the veteran minimum would be a decent option for the franchise.

They have one of the largest wage bills for next season, so signing Rondo from that perspective also makes a lot of sense. Rondo brings in a great deal of experience with him and could help younger guards like Poole develop under his wing.

As for his on-court fit, Rondo can do what he does best, which is create great looks for the rest of the players on the team. It would be crucial as the Warriors need more playmakers on their team. Last season, only two players averaged more than three assists per game - Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

The Warriors are looking to win a championship and Rajon Rondo could prove to be an excellent leader vocally as well for the side during crucial postseason games.

