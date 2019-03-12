×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 teams that should avoid signing Carmelo Anthony

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.43K   //    12 Mar 2019, 04:31 IST

Carmelo Anthony spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder
Carmelo Anthony spent last season with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Carmelo Anthony has remained without a permanent home since his disastrous 10-game spell with the Houston Rockets came to an end back in November. Anthony was brought to Houston to lead from the bench, however, amidst the Rockets' awful start to the season, Anthony was quickly discarded.

After months of exile, the 10-time All-Star joined the Chicago Bulls last month, although he was quickly waived having failed to make an appearance.

Nevertheless, Melo has continued to work out in New York, and the 34-year-old is still hopeful of making a return to the NBA this season. With that said, teams should be cautious of signing the veteran, and here we will look at three franchises that are bad fits for the former All-Star.

#3 San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich is unlikely to give Anthony a lifeline with the San Antonio Spurs
Gregg Popovich is unlikely to give Anthony a lifeline with the San Antonio Spurs

Despite being written off before the season, Gregg Popovich has led his longtime Spurs team to an impressive 38-29 record. San Antonio are also currently on a five-game winning run, and the recent departure of Pau Gasol has left the team with an open roster spot to fill ahead of the playoffs.

The current pool of free agent talent available is incredibly shallow, and some fans have suggested that the team should turn their attention to Anthony. While there is no doubting that Melo's experience could help a young Spurs team that has recently lost the likes of Tony Parker, Pau Gasol, and Manu Ginobili, it is highly questionable if Melo would be able to quickly adapt to Popovich's demands.

Melo is well known for his individual approach, while Popovich always emphasizes putting the team before individuals. Ultimately, the Spurs would be better suited in adding another big, and Melo simply doesn't appear to be the type of player who can quickly adapt to Popovich's system.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Boston Celtics Los Angeles Lakers Carmelo Anthony NBA Players NBA Trade Rumors NBA Rumors
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
In-depth analyst of the latest stories from around the NBA
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that could target Nikola Vučević this month 
RELATED STORY
NBA: The Anthony Davis saga
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Top 5 Teams which can land Anthony Davis
RELATED STORY
NBA Rumors: 3 teams that Carmelo Anthony could still sign with
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top five forwards of all time
RELATED STORY
NBA Buyout Market: 3 reasons the Los Angeles Lakers should sign Carmelo Anthony
RELATED STORY
Should the Lakers sign Carmelo Anthony?
RELATED STORY
NBA Championships by team: Teams with most titles
RELATED STORY
NBA Trade Rumours Roundup, February 2nd: Anthony Davis not keen on Celtics, Mike Conley to Utah and more
RELATED STORY
Los Angeles Lakers: Best Lakers Players since 2000
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us