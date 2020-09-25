NBA Rumors: 3 Veteran free agents whom Golden State Warriors can target this offseason

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be in the position to compete for a title next season. They already boast of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green but also managed to get their hands on this year's No.2 overall draft pick. Several NBA rumors have indicated that the Warriors could flip the aforementioned pick for good role players but they're unlikely to stop there.

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors to splurge on veteran free agents?

Golden State Warriors will also be able to use the taxpayer's mid-level exception – worth a projected $5.7 million – to sign some free agents. This falls in line with head coach Steve Kerr's comments in a recent interview where he stated that the team would be interested in signing out-of-contract veterans this offseason.

On that note, let's look at three candidates whom the Golden State Warriors can target.

#1 Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol

Marc Gasol had a rough time during the 2019-20 season, especially the playoffs. He averaged career lows in scoring and rebounding. However, the 35-year-old Spaniard can still provide quality minutes to the Golden State Warriors who have a serious dearth of options at the center's spot. Gasol also brings championship pedigree to the table, having won both the NBA title and the FIBA World Cup.

A few NBA rumors have suggested that Marc Gasol could return to Spain which could be a result of low interest in him. Gasol should then be available on a veteran's minimum contract that is expected to be worth $2.3 million given his 12-year NBA experience. This would be a bargain for the Golden State Warriors.

#2 Kyle Korver

Advertisement

Kyle Korver

Having played 17 years in the NBA, the 39-year-old Kyle Korver is nearing the end of his playing days. Despite such a long career, Korver hasn't managed to win a ring and a final championship pursuit with the Golden State Warriors could persuade him to return for a final run.

11 points, one dribble, 65 seconds.



This Kyle Korver sequence is just ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/Fj4MkhMuca — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 14, 2020

A career 41.8% shooter from downtown, Korver managed 6.7 points in roughly 17 minutes per game. He would fit seamlessly into the Warriors' rotation that would require him to knock down a few shots off the bench. He would also command a salary of $2.3 million which is again feasible for the Golden State Warriors.

#3 Danilo Gallinari

Danilo Gallinari

Unlike the other two aforementioned names, Danilo Gallinari will be an impact player for the Golden State Warriors. Another great shooter, Gallinari managed 18.7 points for OKC Thunder last season on over 40% shooting from downtown. He occupies the power forward's position and can even fill in as the stretch five.

Danilo Gallinari off to a hot start here pic.twitter.com/1FJfHPI8Yh — Kevin Rice #BLM (@TheKevinRice) August 1, 2020

Aged 32, Gallo still has a few good years left in him. He's expected to command an annual salary that's three times the mid-level exception available to the Golden State Warriors. However, the Warriors too have an ace up their sleeves. They could use their $17.2 million trade exception to land Gallinari via a sign-and-trade deal and send a draft pick to the Thunder for their cooperation.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Why LA Lakers must target Dennis Schroder this offseason