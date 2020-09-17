NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers make Paul George available, Marc Gasol to return to Europe?

The LA Clippers have had a rough time since they were knocked out of the NBA playoffs in the Western Conference semi-final stage. One of the favorites to win it all this season, the LA Clippers flattered to deceive and ended up gifting the series to the Denver Nuggets despite taking a 3-1 lead at one point. NBA trade rumors have suggested that quite a few changes could be made over the upcoming off-season as the franchise seeks to recover from the debacle.

Perhaps the biggest of all NBA trade rumors since then is the latest one. In what is for sure a bold claim, insider sources believe that the LA Clippers would be willing to trade star shooting guard Paul George away this off-season if they get good value in return.

In other NBA trade rumors, veteran center Marc Gasol is pondering whether he should continue playing in the NBA as a return to Europe has come out as a legitimate option. Gasol is a free agent this off-season, and the LA Clippers and the Golden State Warriors are believed to be the front-runners in the chase to land his services.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will the LA Clippers listen to offers for Paul George?

NBA Trade Rumors: The LA Clippers could already have given up on Paul George

The LA Clippers gave up a lot of assets to acquire Paul George. They gave the Oklahoma City Thunder as many as 5 first-round picks to go with two excellent NBA players in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari. So far, the LA Clippers just haven't gotten the returns to call this trade a fair one as Paul George has often gone missing in the playoffs when his team needed him the most.

If NBA trade rumors are to be believed, the franchise could already have given up on Paul George. An insider has reported that the LA Clippers would be willing to listen to offers for the former All-Star for players who would be a better fit in the present roster.

The Clippers have made Paul George, among others, available in trade talks, sources say. — Arye Abraham (@arye_abraham) September 17, 2020

While such a claim is undoubtedly a wild one, it tallies with what NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins said a while back about the LA Clippers' stance.

"The Clippers are going to break this up whether you like it or not. I heard from the inside source they're all going to break this up. They are going to break this up."



- Kendrick Perkins

(Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/KQilaZTv8m — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) September 17, 2020

It is an extremely bold decision made by the LA Clippers front office, if true.

NBA Trade Rumors: Marc Gasol to snub GSW for Europe switch?

35-year-old veteran center and 2019 NBA champion Marc Gasol is at the end of his contract with the Toronto Raptors and will be a free agent this off-season. While Gasol had a down year where he averaged a career-low in points, his experience and versatility still have a lot of value, especially for contending teams like the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers.

However, NBA teams pursuing Marc Gasol could be dealt with a blow as it is rumored that the Spaniard could prefer a return to Europe.

💥 ATENCIÓ!



👉 @MarcGasol és agent lliure i als seus 35 anys ara estaria rumiant tornar a Europa, més per una qüestió familiar [com va fer @NikolaMirotic33].



S'obre un petit ventall d'equips, estarem pendents de la decisió. L'altra opció, seguir jugant a l'NBA.



via @SAISO1 pic.twitter.com/lUhmIw5g4v — Què T'hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) September 16, 2020

The report compared the situation to that of former Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic, who left the NBA to play for Barcelona entirely due to his family's preference.

