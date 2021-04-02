NBA Rumors: 5 players New York Knicks could target in the 2021-22 off-season

The New York Knicks have turned a corner in the 2020-21 season, giving fans reason for cautious optimism after a long period of irrelevance. NBA rumors seem to suggest that their new-found success could help them bring in a marquee name in the 2021-22 off-season.

The New York Knicks have been able to maintain their position among the top eight teams in the East thus far. As things stand now, the New York Knicks are on course to end their long playoff drought.

Julius Randle has elevated his game to an All-Star level, and his efforts could help the New York Knicks attract some big names in the summer.

NBA Rumors: Five players the New York Knicks could target in the 2021-22 off-season

With a championship-caliber coach in Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks look to be heading in the right direction. In this piece, we will take a look at five players the New York Knicks could add to their roster to get them over the hump.

The Eastern Conference team have the necessary trade assets and draft capital to work their magic in the off-season. From a trade move to signing a free agent, NBA rumors suggest that there could be plenty of options for the New York Knicks to consider.

So without further ado, let's have a look at five players the Knickerbockers could target in the 2021-22 off-season.

#1 Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Zach LaVine (#8) of the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is a prized asset most teams could be chasing in the 2021-22 off-season. He is having a career year with the Chicago Bulls, averaging a stellar 27.5 points on 51% shooting from the floor. However, his rising talent is getting wasted at a team that is out of the playoff picture.

Even after adding 2021 All-Star Nikola Vucevic to their ranks, the Bulls continue to slump in the Eastern Conference. If their season ends on a disappointing note, LaVine could decide to take his talents elsewhere. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2022. However, he could ask for a trade this off-season if the Bulls' fortunes don't improve this campaign.

NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks could be one of the best landing destinations for the 7th-year shooting guard. Coach Thibodeau has already showered him with praise, and the two could help transform the New York Knicks into a top contender.

#2 Lonzo Ball (New Orleans Pelicans)

Lonzo Ball (#2) of the New Orleans Pelicans

Several NBA rumors have linked Lonzo Ball with a move to the New York Knicks. The Pelicans are loaded at the guard position and could opt to part ways with the 23-year-old.

Like the Bulls, the Pelicans are nowhere close to playoff contention this season. Ball, a former LA Lakers guard, could be a good fit in a big market like New York. This season, he is averaging 14.2 points and 5.6 assists in 38 games.

"He’s got a chance to be an All-Star player. I think he fits exactly what the Knicks are looking for.”



A longtime NBA scout explains how Lonzo Ball would fit with the Knicks (via @IanBegley) https://t.co/a5nwephVvo pic.twitter.com/w4dwNBBZwl — SNY (@SNYtv) April 2, 2021

Ball is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. NBA rumors suggest that the New York Knicks could be an enticing destination for the fourth-year guard.

Coach Thibodeau has decent talent at the point guard position, but none of them can match Ball's elite playmaking abilities. This is where Lonzo Ball could step in and elevate the New York Knicks.

#3 Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Bradley Beal (#3) of the Washington Wizards

NBA rumors have been in overdrive this season, with Bradley Beal's name getting linked with several teams this campaign.

While the Wizards have shown no intention of moving their prized asset yet, much would depend on how they end their season. If they fail to reach the playoffs, Beal could decide to ask for a trade that sends him to a legitimate playoff threat like the New York Knicks.

Knicks, Pelicans among teams eyeing Bradley Beal this offseason: https://t.co/Q5tSShjzqV pic.twitter.com/IgDVTS1ATC — FortyEightMinutes (@FortyEightMins) March 30, 2021

Beal will have one year left on his existing contract after this year, and the All-Star could opt out in the 2022-23 season as well.

He could start a new chapter in his career with a prominent franchise like the New York Knicks. Under coach Tom Thibodeau, Beal would be able to turn his high scoring averages into wins on a consistent basis while helping in the rebuilding of the team.

#4 JJ Redick (Dallas Mavericks)

JJ Redick (#4) of the New Orleans Pelicans

JJ Redick is not happy being traded to the Dallas Mavericks at the 2021 trade deadline.

NBA rumors indicate that he harbors a desire to be close to his home in Brooklyn. It's no secret that Redick wanted to be traded to the Nets. However, joining the New York Knicks could be the second-best option for him in the 2021-22 off-season. He could help the New York Knicks by running without the ball, something he's made a career out of beyond his shooting repertoire.

Redick is no longer an elite marksman from distance as he once was. Nevertheless, the veteran could contribute valuable minutes on the floor with the New York Knicks.

He is shooting at 36.4% from beyond the arc this season, but that could change if he joins a legitimate playoff threat. A fine example of that can be seen with his former teammate and new Brooklyn Nets' forward Blake Griffin, who, after a long dry spell, has suddenly begun dunking the ball.

#5 Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers)

Norman Powell of the Portland Trail Blazers

Norman Powell will most likely turn down the player option on his contract and become a free agent in the summer.

His expiring contract is indeed one of the biggest reasons why the Toronto Raptors were amenable to move him at the trade deadline this season. Several NBA rumors have surfaced regarding the New York Knicks' possible interest in Norman Powell's services.

He is having a career-best season this campaign, averaging an impressive 19.4 points on a 49.9% shooting from the field. He is also a threat from the three-point line, where he is clocking 44.5% shooting accuracy.

Norman Powell's stellar performances have helped his stock rise in the NBA. He would make a great fit in the New York Knicks system, adding a new dimension with his contributions at both ends of the court.