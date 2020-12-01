NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis to meet the LA Lakers hierarchy today to finalize details of his new contract

The LA Lakers have had a stellar off-season so far, as they were able to add key free agents Marc Gasol and Wes Matthews along with German sensation Dennis Schroder. The next step for the LA Lakers front office is to sign and tie-down dynamic power forward and key player Anthony Davis to a long term deal, and let's take a look at what the latest NBA rumors are pointing towards as we get ready to open training camps across the league.

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis will meet with LA Lakers management shortly

2020 NBA Finals - Game Two

As per trusted NBA insider Marc Stein of the New York Times, star forward Anthony Davis will meet the LA Lakers officials on Tuesday to finalize a max deal with the team with the contract length of his choosing. The delay in AD singing his new deal with the LA Lakers has led to lots of speculation and NBA rumors being floated around.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Also read: Boston Celtics receive a massive $27.9M exception after completing a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward

The LA Lakers front office will not have been disturbed too much by these NBA rumors, as an Anthony Davis extension was the only objective remaining on their list for this off-season. The former New Orleans Pelicans star played a key role in LA Lakers' record-tying 17th NBA championship run last season. He was prolific throughout the postseason, making a difference on both ends of the floor.

Anthony Davis could be waiting to see how Giannis approaches his supermax extension, and Davis could decide to sign a 1+1 deal, which would give the Lakers room to pursue Giannis next summer, via @WindhorstESPN on ESPN.



Oh my... 🤯 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 23, 2020

Davis' versatility as a defensive anchor is a valuable asset for the LA Lakers, which was further established when the dominant big finished as runner up to Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2019/20 NBA Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Anthony Davis, who remains unsigned but is widely expected to soon finalize a max deal with the Lakers at the contract length of his choosing, is expected to meet with team officials as early as Tuesday, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 1, 2020

Advertisement

The LA Lakers will be looking to go back to back next season, and it could be said that the franchise is in a prime position to do that. The roster looks more balanced than last year's, and the bench is much stronger than the one they had during the 19/20 season.

The key to the LA Lakers title charge will be the presence of superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and the next few hours will critical in determining latter's future with the franchise.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players New York Knicks can target to cap off an impressive offseason