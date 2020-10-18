NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony set to reject the Portland Trail Blazers as he looks for a starting role ahead of a busy offseason

After a disappointing season tha saw them lose in the first round of the NBA playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers will look to strengthen in the offseason. NBA rumors have linked the franchise with multiple free agents, and there are players - like power forward Carmelo Anthony - who could be on the way out.

NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony unlikely to re-sign with the Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

The 2019-20 NBA season was an emotional roller coaster for Carmelo Anthony. After the star considered retiring due to a lack of opportunities, the Portland Trail Blazers decided to give him a chance in November 2019. Anthony made the most of it and went on to become Portland Trail Blazers's third-best scoring option during their playoff run.

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

However, there is a good chance that the former New York Knicks player won't re-sign with the Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers. Jason Quick, an insider for the Trail Blazers, suggests that Anthony will look for a new challenge next season.

"The only way I can see Carmelo Anthony returning to Portland is if he has some kind of revelation that he is now a role player. And I can’t imagine that happening."

The prolific scorer has been linked with multiple teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are set to sign the right role players to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Carmelo Anthony can be a player that fits the bill.

Even if he doesn't turn out to be the answer to all their problems, the 36-year-old will definitely help them with his perimeter shooting. He could also contribute some valuable minutes coming off the bench next season.

Advertisement

Never allow the bright lights and noise of the crowd to distract you from your destiny. #TBT #lockedin #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/hHECcVjTy9 — Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) October 15, 2020

Another team vying for his signature could be the LA Lakers. Fresh off a championship win, the Lakers will be looking to add shooters this offseason. Carmelo Anthony could be a valuable 3-point shooting option, as LeBron James and crew will be pursuing a back to back NBA championship.

Will Carmelo Anthony return to Portland? What to make of Anfernee Simons? And a free agent target who can help ailing defense ... all in this Trail Blazers mailbag https://t.co/gw1CTNcz3L — Jason Quick (@jwquick) October 16, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers planning to take the league by storm by partnering Chris Paul with LeBron James this offseason