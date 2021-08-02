NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan to move to OKC Thunder from the Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets’ DeAndre Jordan had a peculiar 2020-21 NBA season. After playing an important role in the first half of the regular season, Jordan found himself out of the rotation and did not play a single minute in the NBA Playoffs.

The midseason acquisition of LaMarcus Aldridge initially relegated DeAndre Jordan to the bench. Despite Aldridge's abrupt retirement, Jordan did not make a return. Instead, head coach Steve Nash opted to start Blake Griffin at center with the likes of Nicolas Claxton and Jalen Green coming off the bench.

DeAndre Jordan is under contract until the 2022-23 NBA season and is one of the most obvious potential trade assets that the Brooklyn Nets have.

Report: OKC has “emerged as a potential trade candidate” for DeAndre Jordan, via @JakeLFischer pic.twitter.com/gYqccKf7AX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 2, 2021

NBA Rumors: OKC Thunder emerge as trade candidates for Brooklyn Nets’ DeAndre Jordan

The OKC Thunder are a rebuilding team, and have a plethora of first and second-round draft picks until the 2027 NBA Draft. They added Josh Giddey, Tre Mann and Aaron Wiggins via the 2021 NBA Draft, and are expected to let go of a number of contracts in the coming offseason.

At the center position, Isaiah Roby and Tony Bradley continued their development last season with the former starting the majority of games. However, it appears as if the OKC Thunder are now looking to add DeAndre Jordan, and have emerged as the latest side to be linked with a potential trade.

The Nets might not be looking for potential draft picks but the OKC Thunder have a range of assets that they can potentially use in a trade package.

On top of mentioning OKC as a possible salary dump team for DeAndre Jordan, “two-year, $40 million offer that league sources believe Oklahoma City is prepared to make Dinwiddie as well.” Read: https://t.co/8JoFlaq2Ml — Rylan Stiles (@Rylan_Stiles) August 2, 2021

From @JakeLFischer: "As the Brooklyn Nets continue dialogue on moving DeAndre Jordan's salary, Oklahoma City has emerged as a potential trade candidate. " — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) August 2, 2021

DeAndre Jordan has been linked to a number of teams in recent weeks, including the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies. The Brooklyn Nets opted for a more mobile center in the form of Blake Griffin in more important games last season. Despite being on the decline, DeAndre Jordan is still an elite rebounder and interior threat.

He averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game and should be able to increase his output if given a more prominent role. In Isaiah Roby, the OKC Thunder have a good shooter at center with decent rebounding skills. However, Roby had his struggles with finishing inside the paint, something DeAndre Jordan can still excel at.

