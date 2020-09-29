NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers on Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans' radar after shock LA Clippers exit

Veteran NBA head coach Doc Rivers is heralded as one of the best basketball minds in the league by both players and his colleagues. A championship winner, Rivers announced his departure from the LA Clippers today after spending 7 years with the team. According to the latest NBA rumors, teams have already started contacting the talented coach to lead their franchises.

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans targetting Doc Rivers for head coach role

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Seven

According to ESPN insider Marc J Spears, the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans are planning to get Doc Rivers on board as their new head coach for the next season. Both the teams are in the rebuilding mode, and Rivers is the perfect candidate considering how good he is at managing a transitional phas

Doc Rivers has most wins as a head coach in Clippers history with 356 and the top winning % (.631) in franchise history over seven seasons. With 943 wins over 21 seasons, Doc is also two wins away from passing Bill Fitch for 10th place on the NBA all-time coaching wins list. Rivers won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, as he led the trio of Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Paul Pierce past the Kobe Bryant led LA Lakers.

Doc Rivers had two years left on his contract, sources tell ESPN. This is a challenging coaching search for Clippers, who are the ultimate win-now team. Among top candidates in the marketplace: Clippers assistant Ty Lue and former Rockets and Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. https://t.co/Ov02RYNbK9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 28, 2020

Rivers' resume speaks for itself, and NBA rumors suggest that the former Orlando Magic coach will have a job in the league soon. Doc Rivers is known for his man-management skills, something that will be needed in abundance at Philadelphia 76ers, as the team plans to build around 2 superstars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets - Game Six

On the other hand, if he takes up the New Orleans Pelicans job, the expectations will be to improve a team filled with young superstars like Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Both 76ers and the Pelicans' ultimate aim is an NBA championship, and Doc Rivers might just be the man for delivering one.

